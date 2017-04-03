3 Stocks to Watch on Tuesday: Alcoa Corp (AA), Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) and Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)

The Monday upswing for U.S. equities was highlighted by a 2.2% surge for financial stocks. That resulted in a 1.1% bump for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as well as a 1.2% improvement for the Nasdaq Composite.

The market will try to extend those gains on the strength of strong earnings reports from Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA ) and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT ). However, their results will be blunted by a steep decline in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX ) this morning.

Here’s what you should know heading into Tuesday’s trade:

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

CAT shares are getting a big lift on Tuesday morning after the company clobbered expectations for its fiscal first quarter.

Earnings of $1.28 were more than double the consensus estimate of 62 cents, while revenues of $9.82 billion were more than enough to get over a bar of $9.27 billion. Importantly, the top-line increase of nearly 4% was the first positive year-over-year sales figure for the company in 10 quarters.

Said Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby: “We’re also benefiting from our significant cost reduction and restructuring actions, which have improved cash flow and further strengthened an already healthy balance sheet.”

As a result, the company upgraded its full-year revenue outlook to a range of $38 billion to $41 billion.

Caterpillar was one of many infrastructure plays that ran up in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidential election victory, climbing about 20% between November and its February peak. However, derailed confidence about the timing of a big infrastructure spend, as well as a federal raid of several of Caterpillar’s offices, have largely stunted the progress of CAT stock since then.

However, a 4%-plus bump in Tuesday’s premarket trade would send shares to 2017 highs above the $100 mark.

Alcoa Corp (AA)

Alcoa is no longer the “unofficial” start of earnings season, but it should enjoy some time in the spotlight amid an earnings beat and a pop in AA shares.

The aluminum and metals producer posted earnings of $225 million ($1.21 per share), flipping from a $201 million loss (-$1.15) in the year-ago period. Nearly half of the profit raked in by Alcoa came as the result of special items ($108 million) from the sale of the Yadkin Hydroelectric Project.

Still, even backing out one-time items, AA posted profits of 63 cents per share, well more than the 48-cent bar Wall Street set.

While revenues of $2.7 billion were under expectations of $2.96 billion, the figure was 5% better than last year’s Q1.

