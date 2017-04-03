3 Stocks to Watch on Wednesday: Panera Bread Co (PNRA), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) and A Schulman Inc (SHLM)

Tuesday was a boring day from a broader-market perspective. The S&P 500 Index inched ahead 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average improved by a mere 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.1% better by day’s end. However, tech saw a lot of movement, including a 7% decline in Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ).

Wednesday is seeing a couple of fireworks on the M&A and earnings fronts. Panera Bread Co (NASDAQ: PNRA ) did end up getting a buyout bid, while Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA ) and A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ: SHLM ) were moving on their most recent operational results.

Here’s what you need to know heading into humpday:

Panera Bread Co (PNRA)

Panera Bread is getting bought out after all, and PNRA stock is popping on the news … but considering the rumored suitors, this one feels a little boring.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) were among those bandied about as potential buyers of Panera in a recent report. However, the winner is a lesser-known name, but one that’s still in the coffee game: JAB Holdings.

JAB Holdings — which owns Caribou Coffeel, Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Keurig Green Mountain and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts — is making yet another run on the breakfast table by snapping up PNRA.

The deal will bring JAB some 2,000 Panera locations across the United States that are appealing more and more to the fresh- and health-minded crowd.

JAB Holdings will pay $7.5 billion, or $315 per share for Panera — a 20% premium, though PNRA shares are only up by about 13% in Wednesday’s premarket trade. Still, an open around $310 would put the stock at record highs.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

WBA shares were off Wednesday morning after a disappointing fiscal second-quarter earnings report.

The company earned $1.06 billion in Q2, up 14% year-over-year. But on an adjusted basis, profits of $1.36 per share came in a penny short of expectations. Revenues slipped 2.4% to $29.45 billion, which also fell short of estimates for $30.26 million.

There was nothing troubling on the outlook front, however. The company maintained its full-year view of $4.90 to $5.08 in EPS, which has a midpoint near expectations for $5 per share.

Among the bright spots for Walgreens were a 1.5% increase in Retail Pharmacy USA, which improved its Q2 revenues to $21.8 billion on comparable-store sales that perked up by 2.4%. Within that division, pharmacy sales improved 3.7%, on comparable-store prescription growth of 7.9% thanks to Medicare Part D and volume growth from previously announced partnerships.

