3 Tech Stocks Leading the Charge Past Nasdaq 6,000

The Nasdaq Composite surged past the 6,000 mark for the first time ever on Tuesday — hitting new highs for the first time since March — capping an epic gapped move higher. By gapped, I mean that stocks jumped above the prior day’s range at the open and then extended its rise during trading. And for “chartists”, that’s a sign of serious, intense buying pressure.

Source: Shutterstock

The surge puts a dramatic end to a quiet two-month downtrend as investors burned off some of their post-election ebullience in calm, controlled fashion.

Concerns focused on a lack of legislative progress from the Trump administration, weakness in “hard” economic data points like retail sales, a renewed decline in crude oil prices and geopolitical tension.

While most of these remain in play — although President Trump is pushing hard on tax reform efforts this week — stocks had drifted enough that the situation was primed for a relief rally on any positive surprise catalyst. That was delivered on Sunday night after the first round of the French president election went as expected.

With that in mind, here are three big tech stocks driving the charge higher:

Next Page