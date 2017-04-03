3 ‘War Stocks’ to Buy After Trump’s Syria Strike

U.S. equities are trading with modest gains on Friday afternoon, recovering smartly from the overnight decline in the futures market after President Trump authorized a surprise cruise missile attack against a Syrian airbase. The move was done in retaliation for an alleged chemical weapons attack; damaging aircraft and infrastructure, as well as reportedly resulting in several causalities.

Source: Shutterstock

Wall Street was initially spooked by the move since it risks an escalation of the standoff between besieged Syrian leader Assad and his Russian and Iranian allies, Isis forces, and U.S.-backed rebels. Moreover, Russian personnel and equipment were on the airbase as well.

While stocks are taking this all in stride for now — likely on hopes the incident will remain an isolated strike — key defense contractor stocks are on the move. The group has been surging since Election Day on Trump’s campaign promises to boost military spending. Now, the specter of expanded U.S. involvement in the Syrian conflict is only further encouraging the bulls.

Here are three to watch:

Next Page