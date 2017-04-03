3 Stocks to Buy From A Resurrected Form Of Marketing

A barrage of telephone calls, from everyone from my credit card company to the local auto dealer, annoyed me over the last week. Remembering back when telemarketing was ubiquitous, I decided to look closer at this resurrected form of marketing — customer contact.

We Have All Experienced It: The Dinner-Time Phone Call

You’ve just finished a long day a work and are relaxing around the dinner table with your family. Suddenly, your phone rings and the caller ID shows a number that looks oddly familiar. Reluctant but inquisitive, you take the call. The voice on the other end is pleasant and sounds curiously friendly, asking you non-intrusive questions about your credit card account.

However, your intuition tells you that something is not right about this caller.

In this case, your intuition is correct. The “person” you were just speaking to isn’t a person at all. It is the latest iteration of artificial intelligence-powered voice recognition and response software. You answered the phone since the number looked familiar, this is not random chance — the number was spoofed to look one you would recognize to increase the likelihood that you would answer the phone.

We are in the midst of a revolution in the call center business. What was once a room full of low-level employees dialing from lists has morphed into a high-tech, multi-billion dollar enterprise of predictive dialers, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and highly trained employees.

My research led me to discover the leading names in the field and stocks to buy. The first name surprised me…

Next Page