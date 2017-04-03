3 Stocks to Buy to Ride the Next 3D Printing Cycle

3D printing was once one of the hottest sectors for investors looking for the next stocks to buy. While the technology was impressive for what 3d printing could do, it was still in its early stages. With the inflated prices of 3D printing stocks, many investors sold off or decided to wait to enter the hot market.

After several years, 3D printing stocks appear poised for a comeback as they enter new areas and show the world what they are capable of. Stories pop up every day showing investors that companies are using it to make shoes, automobile parts and even create whole houses.

Years ago, the thought of using a printer to make parts for cars, create houses, or a pair of shoes would seem ridiculous. Technology has bought these ideas to life and there are stocks to buy to take advantage of these new developments.

Depending on who you ask, the 3D printing market is gearing up to be worth more than $12 billion by the year 2020. Some analysts call for the 3D printing market hitting more than $20 billion in the next five years.

With 3D printing stocks down from their peaks of the last five years, now may be the perfect time to put a little risk in your portfolio. There are multiple pure play 3D printing stocks and also several technology companies with ties to the 3D printing market. Here is a look at three stocks to buy to capitalize on the growth coming in the 3D printing sector.

