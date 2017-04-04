4 Big Bank Stocks: What to Watch in Q1 Earnings

Early into the election victory of now-President Donald Trump, the “Big Four” bank stocks were one of the immediate beneficiaries. Bolstered by promises of fewer regulations, virtually the entire financial complex shot higher. With a tough economic environment that hindered lending services, the last thing bank stocks needed was more bureaucracy. Although a bit on the outspoken side, President Trump gave the industry the confidence it needed.

The ride was sweet while it lasted. From the general election of November 8, 2016 till the end of the year, the benchmark Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLF ) gained nearly 17%.

But that enthusiasm did not carry over into 2017. For the first quarter, the XLF only registered a mere 1%. Naturally, some bank stocks fared better than others, particularly some of the smaller outfits. But by and large, the majors failed to impress in the markets.

That’s a major talking point for the upcoming Q1 earnings report for the Big Four bank stocks. While the broader SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY ) enjoyed a solid Q1, March was forgettable, losing 0.7%. Wall Street is clearly looking for direction now that the “Trump rally” has waned. As bellwethers of the economy, analysts will closely dissect the earnings results for the majors.

In turn, the big bank stocks have questions of their own. According to bond market experts, the 10-year yield for U.S. Treasuries has trended flat over the past five months. That’s not an encouraging sign for bank earnings as all lending institutions depend heavily on the key interest rate.

To add to the pressure on bank stocks, Wall Street has high expectations for their earnings results. Since the economy is improving on paper, and because of the hawkish tone of the U.S. Federal Reserve, the key players of finance are now held to a higher standard.

Indeed, Q1 earnings are the litmus test for the Trump administration. The post-election rally could be chalked up to dumb luck. With the country relatively settled in, executive policy will have more leverage. No matter what the results, the earnings reports for the Big Four bank stocks are promising fireworks!

