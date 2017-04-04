4 Dow Jones Titans That You Don’t Want to Miss

U.S. large-cap stocks remain tightly rangebound, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average is in the binds of a ultra-tight three-month downtrend.

The catalysts for the apparent market stasis are familiar: Volatility remains subdued due to ongoing cheap money stimulus from the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank.

Yet, the post-election uptrend has stalled on weaker U.S. economic data, a lack of legislative progress by President Trump, weak whole-economy corporate earnings and increasing geopolitical tension.

Amid the stasis, as the first-quarter earnings season rolls on, a number of mega-cap stocks have broken out of the funk to push higher. Following are four Dow components that you don’t want to miss!

