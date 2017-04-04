Another tax year has come and gone. Hopefully, you were able to snag some juicy tax savings. Now it’s time to forget about the IRS and go back to living your life, right?

Not really.

As April jitters should’ve taught you by now, it’s a bad idea to wait until the last minute to prepare your return. Chances are good you’ll miss valuable deductions and credits. What’s more, you increase the odds of getting a nasty letter from the IRS, complete with plenty of mentions of the “A” word.

When it comes to your taxes, success is about paying ongoing attention to your situation. The earlier you plan ahead — even a whole year in advance — the better.

In fact, even though the filing deadline for 2016’s taxes is right behind us, there are a number of things you can do for the 2017 season to make sure your tax return is in prime shape for a big return 12 months from now.

Here are four strategies you should start working on posthaste:

Next Page