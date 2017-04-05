5 Beaten-Up Stocks That Won’t Stay Down for Long

When my wife and I were looking to adopt a cat a few years ago, a volunteer told us to check out a friendly, outgoing male with white and gray fur. It was ignored by most wannabe pet parents because his cage was in a back corner where no one would notice him. It was advice that my wife, son and I were glad to take because “Tanner” turned out to be one of the friendliest cats I have ever met.

Source: Shutterstock

The same thing happens with stocks to buy that are given “bad cage placement” by short-term thinkers on Wall Street, that the media and Wall Street analysts either ignore or don’t understand very well.

As any cat owner will tell you, a feline can love you one minute and use your hand as a human pin cushion the next, so it pays to be cautious when choosing a new companion.

Unfortunately, the same principal applies to deciding which stocks to buy that can take a bite out of your wallet and leave your finances scratched up or worse.

Below, in no particular order, are five beaten-up stocks to buy now.

