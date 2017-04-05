Activist takes 9% stake in Whole Foods, wants WFM to explore a sale >>> READ MORE
5 Big Dividend Stocks That LOVE Higher Interest Rates

These high-yield gems don't follow the 'bogeyman' interest rate myth

  |  By Brett Owens, Contrarian Outlook
We hear it every single time the Federal Reserve raises rates, or even merely hints at it!

“Higher interest rates will crush dividend stocks – especially high yielders.”

Sounds scary – but it’s simply not true. And we’ll highlight five picks paying up to 9.2% that will prove just that.

Many high-yield dividend payers don’t care about the interest-rate boogeyman – and some actually outperform the market when the Fed lifts rates. Consider this research from index provider MSCI studying 88 years of market history up through July 2015 (emphasis mine):

“We found that, when rates were low to begin with, high-dividend stocks outperformed the market by an annualized 2.4 percentage points when rates started to go up.

On the other hand, when low rates fell under such conditions, the high-dividend stocks in our study actually lagged the market by an annualized 2.6 percentage points.”

MSCI qualified “low rates” as less than 3%.

We’re of course well below that threshold right now.

Let’s start with a unicorn – an insurer that yields more than 4%!

