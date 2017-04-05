5 Fortune 500 CEOs Who Are Lucky to Have Jobs

Nothing succeeds like success. Just ask any CEO who constantly falls on their face yet makes out unscathed. Take Ron Johnson, the former Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) retail genius who ran J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ) into the ground during his short and disastrous tenure as the chain’s leader before he got the boot in 2013.

While JCP didn’t pay Johnson a golden parachute, he didn’t need one since he was given a restricted stock award of $25 million when he took the job. Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ: YHOO ) CEO Marissa Mayer will net $141 million after the Verizon (NYSE: VZ ) acquisition closes, a fitting end to her ineffective leadership of the pioneering internet media company.

Then there’s Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) Steve Ballmer, who mismanaged the world’s largest software company and retired with a fortune valued at $15.2 billion. Fittingly, Ballmer, who overpaid for acquisitions such as Skype, paid $2 billion for the Los Angeles Clippers, the most anyone has spent on an NBA team.

Sadly, there are no shortages of CEOs whose vanity and incompetence is destroying shareholder value. The corporate chieftains that I have highlighted below aren’t doing their shareholders any favors. In an ideal world, they would have lost their jobs already, but I have learned long ago that the CEOs pundits want to see get the boot wind up staying on the job. So let’s just call this a list of CEOs that are lucky to have their jobs.

The list below is in no particular order.

