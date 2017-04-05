5 Mega-Cap Stocks Reigniting the Post-Election Rally

U.S. equities are surging higher on Wednesday thanks in part to a strong payroll report that lifts expectations for Friday’s non-farm jobs report.

Source: Shutterstock

ADP reported 263,000 jobs created in March, above the 170,000 expected and the 245,000 reported for February. This is allaying concerns about the “hard data” vs. “soft data” rift that’s been seen recently; in that survey-based measures of economic confidence were disconnected from more tepid measures of how the economy was actually doing.

Other catalysts, from ongoing hawkishness from the Federal Reserve to continues legislative gridlock from President Trump, are being ignored by Wall Street.

As a result, a number of popular mega-cap stocks are pushing higher, putting the relative weakness seen throughout March behind them to resume the post-election uptrend that has pushed stocks to new records. Here are five names to watch:

