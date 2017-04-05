IBM misses on revenues, drops in Tuesday's after-hour session >>> READ MORE
5 Popular REITs to Sell Now

Slashing or suspending dividends is a sign for investors to flee

  |  By Brett Owens, Contrarian Outlook
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have essentially one job to do for their investors – pay reliable dividends. Many do, but when firms find their payouts in jeopardy things get ugly in a hurry.

Which is why you need to avoid, or sell, the five ticking time bombs we’re going to discuss today.

Dividend cuts don’t just “happen.” When a REIT slashes or suspends its dividend, it’s rarely a surprise – and rarely an isolated incident.

Let’s consider ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) – here’s five years of dividend cuts and misery:

Sure, the current yield for Armour always looks good at 10% or higher.

The problem is, its payout can’t be trusted. And neither can these five unsustainable dividends.

