5 Reasons to Add United States Steel Corporation (X) Stock to Your Portfolio

The steel industry is finally back on track after being in a rut for long. The industry’s rebound has been backed by favorable developments on steel trade cases in the recent past and President Donald Trump’s infrastructure spending promises.

Steel stocks got a boost following Trump’s election win in November on expectations of significant infrastructure spending in a Trump administration. The steel industry is expected to be one of the key beneficiaries of Trump’s presidency. President Trump’s call for $1 trillion of new infrastructure spending is likely to have a beneficial effect on the steel industry given the expected increase in steel consumption. Trump’s aggressive trade policies are also anticipated to provide more protection to the U.S. steel industry.

Affirmative rulings in a number of trade cases have also been a positive catalyst for the U.S. steel industry. Steel imports fell around 15% last year on the back of punitive trade actions that led to levy of tariffs on imports. Steel prices have also rebounded on the back of these trade actions.

One of the stocks in the steel space showing strong prospects is United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X ).

Based on its compelling growth prospects and healthy fundamentals we believe U.S. Steel has plenty of upside potential.

What Makes U.S. Steel a Solid Pick?

Solid Zacks Rank: U.S. Steel has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a VGM score of “A”. Here V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum. U.S. Steel’s score is a weighted combination of these three scores. Such a score allows you to eliminate the negative aspects of stocks and select winners.

An Outperformer: U.S. Steel has outperformed the Zacks categorized Steel-Producers industry over a year, helped by its strategic actions including sustained efforts to improve its cost structure. The company’s shares have gained around 91.6% over this period, compared with roughly 32.9% gain recorded by the industry.

Estimates Going Up: Annual estimates for U.S. Steel have moved north over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ confidence on the stock. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2017 has increased by around 28% to $3.39 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 has also moved up 32% over the same timeframe to $3.52.

Strong Growth Prospects: U.S. Steel delivered a positive earnings surprise of a staggering 2,600% in the fourth quarter of 2016. The earnings momentum is expected continue in the first quarter of 2017, as reflected by the company’s projected earnings per share (EPS) growth of 116.7% for the quarter. Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2017 is currently pegged at $3.39, reflecting an expected year-over-year growth of 311.7%. The stock also has a long-term (3-5 years) expected EPS growth rate of roughly 8%.

