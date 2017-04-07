7 Best Chinese Stocks to Buy on Renewed Growth

China’s first-quarter economic growth was higher than expected at 6.9%, prompting investors to wonder if Chinese stocks were worth buying again.

The first quarter was the country’s best rate of growth since 2015. Most of the growth was from infrastructure and real estate-related investments while the service industry didn’t find things nearly as rosy.

“I think China should be directing the economy to slow down its growth in the long term … but on the contrary, growth is accelerating,” said Hidenobu Tokuda, a senior economist with Mizuho Research Institute in Tokyo. “This is good for now but it makes it difficult to see how China’s economic slowdown will land in the future. Uncertainties remain high.”

So, despite the upbeat report for the months of January through March, analysts and economists remain skeptical about future growth. Given the mixed reaction to the first-quarter 2017 growth figures, it makes sense for investors to focus on quality companies.

With that in mind, these are the seven best Chinese stocks to buy on renewed growth in the country.

