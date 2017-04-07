7 Blue-Chip Stocks You Should Kick to the Curb

While the market’s hot run since November eventually cooled off in early March, stocks have become resurgent once more and brought the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite back up near all-time highs.

Source: Shutterstock

But this quick rally is already showing signs of weakness, and investors would do well to start scouring their portfolios for stocks to sell in hopes of collecting profits before they start to disappear.

It’s a lousy market for buyers right now, as deals are few and far between. Stocks have been bid up like mad, and the S&P 500’s price-to-earnings ratio now sits at multiyear highs north of 25! That’s bad news if you’re looking for new investments … but also bad news if you’re typically slow to sell your winners before they start to seriously recede.

The following is a list of seven blue-chip stocks to sell amid their precarious positions right now. These are sells for a host of reasons — some are simply valued far too high, others are showing cracks in their operations, and others are giving off the telltale signs of slowing growth that typically send momentum investors rushing for the exits.

In no particular order, here are seven blue-chip stocks you should dump soon.

Next Page