7 Dividend Growth Stocks to Boost Your Returns

While investors avoid stocks that do not have juicy yields, it is true that these low-yield stocks have a solid history of dividend growth that lead to outperformance.

Dividend growth stocks offer the best of both worlds –– potential for capital appreciation and rising income even in a volatile market. This is because these stocks belong to mature companies, which are less susceptible to large swings in the market, while simultaneously offer outsized payouts or sizable yields on a regular basis irrespective of the market direction.

Stocks that have a strong history of dividend growth have superior fundamentals and form a healthy and safe portfolio as opposed to those that have high yields.

Dividend growth reflects a sustainable business model, a long track of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, a strong balance sheet and some value characteristics.

All these superior fundamentals make dividend growth stocks quality and promising investments for the long term.

Further, a history of strong dividend growth indicates that a hike is likely in the future.

As a result, picking dividend growth stocks appear as winning strategies when some other parameters are also included:

5-Year Historical Dividend Growth greater than zero: This selects stocks with a solid dividend growth history.

greater than zero: This selects stocks with a solid dividend growth history. 5-Year Historical Sales Growth greater than zero: This represents stocks with a strong record of growing revenue.

greater than zero: This represents stocks with a strong record of growing revenue. 5-Year Historical EPS Growth greater than zero: This represents stocks with a solid earnings growth history.

greater than zero: This represents stocks with a solid earnings growth history. Next 3–5 Year EPS Growth Rate greater than zero: This represents the rate at which a company’s earnings are expected to grow. Improving earnings should help companies sustain dividend payments.

greater than zero: This represents the rate at which a company’s earnings are expected to grow. Improving earnings should help companies sustain dividend payments. Price/Cash Flow less than M-Industry: A ratio less than M-industry indicates that the stock is undervalued in that industry and that an investor needs to pay less for better cash flow generated by the company.

less than M-Industry: A ratio less than M-industry indicates that the stock is undervalued in that industry and that an investor needs to pay less for better cash flow generated by the company. 52-Week Price Change greater than S&P 500 (Market Weight): This ensures that the stock appreciated more than the S&P 500 over the past one year.

greater than (Market Weight): This ensures that the stock appreciated more than the S&P 500 over the past one year. Zacks Rank Less than 3 : Stocks having a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) generally outperform their peers in all types of market environment.

: Stocks having a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) generally outperform their peers in all types of market environment. VGM Style Score of B or better: This is simply a weighted combination of Value, Growth and Momentum. This when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or #2 offers the best upside potential.

Here are seven of the 28 stocks that fit the bill:

Next Page