My 7 Favorite Energy Stocks for the Rest of Trump’s Presidency

From the early days of the campaign trail, Donald Trump made it clear that he is a traditional-energy man. Coal, oil, nuclear — you name it, and he supported it. That has helped to support the sector from his election through today.

Source: Shutterstock

With former governor and now Energy Secretary Rick Perry making his first policy speech since being appointed to the position, we now know what exactly the Trump administration will do during its tenure. And perhaps more importantly, we now know which energy stocks will keep on going in that new reality.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) conference in New York, Perry painted a more moderate picture than previous pieces of policy. That included the surprising suggestion that the U.S. should stay in the Paris Climate agreement.

But the real gist of his talk was still a hefty dose of fracking, mining and exporting fossil fuels overseas — and that’s where we’ll find the best opportunities in the energy sector.

With that as a backdrop, here are my favorite seven energy stocks to buy for the rest of the Donald Trump presidency.

