7 Short Squeeze Stocks That Will Be Shot Into Orbit

The stock market has been slowly rolling back down the hill after peaking in early March as investors wait for some sign that the Trump administration will be able to start moving forward with some of its key agenda items. Amid all this, short sellers have taken the opportunity to increase their bearish bets after months of sitting idle. That’s good news for those of us who lie in wait for short squeeze opportunities.

A quick explanation: A short squeeze is a quick, often significant pop in the price of a stock that occurs when a large number of short sellers suddenly want to exit their positions. The only way they can exit is to “cover” their positions, which means they have to buy shares. This increases the buying pressure on the stock, forcing more shorts to cover, creating a virtuous cycle that can send stocks higher by double digits in just a matter of a few trading days!

Well, suddenly, the White House looks like it might be building momentum. President Donald Trump announced that he’d be releasing a “massive tax cut” as early as next week, financial reform appears to be back under the microscope, and the House appears ready to give healthcare reform another go, too.

We recently ran through the most updated short interest data and found a growing number of stocks that are setting up beautifully for short squeezes. How? These stocks are on the precipice of breaking into new bullish trading ranges despite the fact that bearish bets against them are growing.

Here are seven stocks to buy on their high likelihood of being squeezed higher over the next few weeks.

