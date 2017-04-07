7 Tech Stocks That Will Bruise Your Portfolio

The tech heavy Nasdaq 100 just broke through to a new high recently, but don’t be fooled! This doesn’t mean there’s a secular bull market in tech. Far from it.

Source: Shutterstock

Big tech is thriving, yet small tech is in the midst of capitalism’s “creative destruction.” Some new companies are trying to survive in dynamic markets; older companies are collapsing under the weight of new competition; some sectors have too many players and the herd needs to be culled.

As far as your portfolio is concerned, not all tech stocks are created equal. Just as there are big winners, there are also big losers. So instead of telling what to buy this week, I think it’s a better time to share with you seven tech stocks that will eat away at your portfolio from the inside.

If you own these stocks, sell them. If you don’t, stay away. These aren’t bottom fishing opportunities. Although many have suffered already, there’s still more pain awaiting them.

Next Page