7 Top Emerging Markets Stocks to Buy Now

U.S. stocks have been hot, but EM equities are starting to pick up even more heat. Join the bandwagon with these winners.

  |  By Will Ashworth, InvestorPlace Contributor
You might not have noticed, but 2016 was a close race between U.S. stocks and emerging markets stocks, with the S&P 500 pulling out a slim margin of victory thanks to Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election. The S&P 500 was up 12% in 2016, 70 basis points ahead of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

Still, consider this.

Latin America led the charge this past year, gaining 31.4%. The EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) came a distant second, but still improved 20.6% on the year. Country-wise, Brazil led all entrants delivering a blistering 66.7% return over the calendar year, and Russia finished a close second at 55.9%. Hot sectors in emerging markets included energy and materials, up 36.8% and 31.5%, respectively.

And while 2016 was fine, 2017 is looking even finer.

The BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (ETF) (NASDAQ:ADRE) is a 50-stock portfolio that tracks the performance of the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index. All of the holdings are ADRs trading on a U.S. stock exchange with an average market cap of $87.3 billion and an average P/E ratio of 18.2 — 310 basis points less than the S&P 500. And so far in 2017, that ETF is up more than 12%, scorching the S&P 500.

It’s time to jump on the bandwagon. These are the seven best emerging markets stocks to help you do just that.

