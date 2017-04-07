7 Utility Stocks That Will Crack Your Nest Egg

Utility stocks are essentially stocks that are in the business of providing electricity and other sources of power to consumer, commercial and industrial clients. It also includes delivering water to these same clients.

Basically, the trade off for traditional utilities is that they get a competitive moat built by the government in exchange for a higher level of regulation by federal and state authorities. For investors, this is makes them great long-term investments.

In the old days, they were the original “widows’ and orphans’ stocks,” meaning that they were safe for even the most vulnerable portfolios. But deregulation in the late 1990s did a number on many of these firms and many have been scrambling ever since, especially after the global financial meltdown. Some are having trouble competing in new technologies and others are having a tough time because of milder winter weather.

While there are some solid names out there, sometimes it’s better to know what not to buy rather than what to buy. Following is the former: Seven utility stocks that are neither widow nor orphan approved.

