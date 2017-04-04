When it comes to investment managers, few have the breadth of products that Fidelity does. The issuer offers more 450 different mutual funds — if you include multiple shares classes. And investors have placed over $5 trillion with the manager through its various strategies.

Increasingly, those Fidelity funds have skewed towards passive and indexed solutions. The manager’s recent suite of index ETFs is a testament to that shift. Investors have flocked in spades to funds like its Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA: FDVV ).

But investors shouldn’t count out Fidelity’s actively managed mutual funds and products. Many feature low costs, great managers and, ultimately, market-beating returns. So while passive is ruling the roost at Fidelity, active is still alive and well.

With that in mind, here are three actively managed Fidelity funds to buy today.

