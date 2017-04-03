Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Is More Risk Than Reward Now

Many a tear has to fall, but it’s all, in the game, at least according to the popular song. Forgive shareholders of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) if they’re humming it over the next few months, because any hope for gains in AMD stock from here depends on a game. Specifically, a video game — any video game — and a new graphics chip for gaming called Radeon RX Vega, which AMD is preparing for release.

Source: AMD

The new Vega places processing on the chip alongside the stacked memory it requires for that processing, delivering 3D and virtual reality graphics, at low power. If it delivers as hoped, it could give the company a one-year lead over rival Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ), the market leader, and deliver a nice pop to shares.

Without a new catalyst, however, today’s investment in AMD stock could all end up like a lot of love affairs: in tears.

Full Value

By a conventional measure, Advanced Micro Devices looks fully valued right now.

The fourth quarter of 2016 saw AMD losing $51 million (5 cents per share) on revenue of $1.106 billion, and the quarter to be announced May 2 is not expected to be any better — a loss of 7 cents on revenue of $982.7 million.

AMD achieved only one net profit in 2016, during the second quarter, but traders have pushed the market cap to over $14.18 billion — 3.5 times its sales — on hope of a brighter financial future.

Yes, the success of the company’s Ryzen processors allowed it to shore up the balance sheet last year, and debt is now less than half the company’s assets. There was also positive operating cash flow last quarter, for the first time in years.

But future gains from here are speculative, as our Josh Enomoto noted recently.

At some point, the fundamentals are going to reassert themselves, and when they do, AMD stock is in for a hard fall.

Why the Speculation?

AMD is hot, with almost half its analysts still believing the “buy” case because it’s unique among semiconductor stocks.

Being a minnow against games leader Nvidia and mainstream processing leader Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) means the company serves huge markets and can get a big pop if it demonstrates market leadership in those areas.

Next Page