Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stock’s Breakout Is a Fake-Out

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) certainly is off to a flying start in 2017, rising over 25% so far this year. BABA stock broke out past the critical $110 resistance area yesterday and looks poised to attack the all-time highs at the $120 level. Analysts are universally bullish. Nothing can seemingly stand in the way of big bad BABA.

Except for valuation.

Given the extremely rich valuation of BABA stock at current levels, I expect Alibaba to consolidate around the $110 level in front of earnings.

In my previous post on Alibaba, I expected a breakout from the $105 level in BABA given the consolidating price action and low option implied volatility. Now that Alibaba stock has broken out sharply and implied volatility has risen, I look for a reversal and a new period of consolidation to ensue.

BABA now sports a very lofty 50.8 P/E, twice that of the S&P 500. The multiple is also well above the five-year average P/E of 30.

The last time Alibaba had such a rich valuation proved to be a significant intermediate-term top in the stock.