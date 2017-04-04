Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA): Why Own Anything Else?

In early January I wrote about the uncanny ability of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) stock to take a swan dive at the beginning of every calendar year only to recover those losses later in the year.

I was convinced that BABA stock was going to do it again in 2017.

Well, one-quarter of the year is already in the books and Alibaba stock is up 22.8% through March 31, 275% better than the S&P 500. More importantly, BABA stock so far in 2017 is beating my alternative recommendation, First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ: FPXI ), by more than 10 percentage points.

At the time, FPXI was the ETF with the largest weighting in BABA stock. Since then, the BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index(ETF) (NASDAQ: ADRE ) has moved into the top spot.

As part of my recommendation, I suggested investors consider selling half their Alibaba stock to be prepared for the inevitable swan dive, using the proceeds to buy FPXI as a safer holding until BABA stock bottomed out.

Well, that hasn’t happened and I’m not sure if it will until the beginning of 2018, if ever, because Alibaba is on a roll.

BABA Stock Breaks the Trend

If you bought Alibaba near the end of 2016 and want to take some profits, you might consider doing so replacing BABA with ADRE, an ETF that holds 50 ADRs of prominent emerging markets’ companies, including Alibaba, the second-largest holding at 11.7%. Nothing wrong with hedging your bets.

However, the other side of the coin at this point is whether it will ever make sense to sell BABA stock. After all, they also wondered about Jeff Bezos’s business plan back in the early days of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), something you rarely hear today.

“To say Amazon’s original business plan was unorthodox is an understatement — it explicitly said there would be no profit for at least four years. Dubbed ‘slow growth,’ it made stockholders wary and they complained often,” wrote digital consultant John Boitnott in a 2014 Inc. magazine article.

