Owners of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock Now Have Another Threat — Amazon

A week ago, yours truly cautioned owners of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) that Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) was starting to pose a real threat to the display ad market that made GOOGL stock the giant it is today. In short, the supply/demand market Facebook has established was very transparent, and advertisers (not to mention publishers) loved it. Google had largely refused to move into that era of internet advertising.

Now GOOGL stock holders have another headwind to deal with. As it turns out, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) — which was already helping Facebook with its new ad-sales product — is getting a surprising amount of traction with its own search engine. This, of course, lays the groundwork for an increasing degree of advertising dollars devoted to the e-commerce giant, and diverted away from Google.

The same as before, Alphabet really needs to step up its game and do business like it’s 2017 rather than 2007. Everybody else is.

Amazon Takes Aim at Alphabet

Calling a spade a spade, NYU Stern School of Business professor Scott Galloway may have been speaking more for effect than for accuracy when he told CNBC on Tuesday that Amazon could soon be a “more important search engine than Google.” But, his point was well taken all the same. He points out that while Google still draws a search engine crowd, many of those consumers aren’t apt to be shoppers. A consumer who visits Amazon.com, though, has already self-identified as a likely buyer.

Amazon is now leveraging the nuance of this relationship with web users.

Put this term in your Lexicon, particularly if you’re a fan of Amazon (or if you’re worried about your GOOGL stock position). — “sponsored goods.”

It’s exactly what it sounds like. That is, goods that Amazon does a little better job of featuring on and off its website for a bit of extra nosh from the seller providing the item. It’s happening now, and perhaps a little more than most internet shoppers may even realize.

Analysts are taking notice too. BMO Capital Markets analyst Daniel Salmon sees enough opportunity ahead to make a point of commenting on Amazon’s new-found focus. He explained:

“A key point of differentiation for Amazon [from competitors] is the massive amount of consumer purchase data it possesses,” Salmon said in the note to clients covered by Yahoo Finance. “While Google knows what people are searching for and Facebook knows what people are interested in and who they are connected to, Amazon knows the specific products that customers are purchasing and how frequently they are purchasing these products.”

He went on to downgrade GOOGL stock from “outperform” to “market perform” due to Amazon’s increasingly impressive move into Google’s turf.

