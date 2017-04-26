President Dwight Eisenhower once remarked, “Accomplishment will prove to be a journey, not a destination.” President Donald Trump, before he took office, stated emphatically, “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.” Such timeless words have never been more appropriate for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ).

Alphabet has proven, perhaps more than any other company in the world, that accomplishment is indeed a journey. A cursory look at GOOGL stock will settle the deal for most folks. Beyond that, InvestorPlace contributor Dana Blankenhorn hit the nail on the head when he discussed Alphabet Inc’s success. They kept it simple, and “focused on what computers do.”

On the flip side, Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ: YHOO ) did not take that advice to heart. Frankly, the results speak for themselves. Although YHOO’s lifetime returns are 3,400%, when you compare it to its internet-bubble peak, shares are down 55%. Comparatively, GOOGL stock is up over 1,500% lifetime — and it keeps going and going and going.

Yahoo’s success was a destination; Alphabet Inc is on a journey.

Unfortunately for any would-be rivals, that journey may never end. Even if Alphabet committed the equivalent of shooting someone on 5th Avenue, people would still buy GOOGL stock.

As Blankenhorn beautifully states, “You don’t talk to GOOGL before buying their search service, you just type (or talk). You don’t talk to Alphabet before buying their advertising, you just buy it online. Clouds scale to infinity and beyond, and with its niche secure, the company is a money-making machine you can’t turn off.”

It’s All About the Search Engine

Of course, no company is without criticism. For mighty Alphabet, analysts have questioned its leverage towards its search engine and advertisement business. InvestorPlace’s Chris Lau argues that excessive advertisements could water down its users’ search engine experience. In theory, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ), via its search engine Bing, would benefit, putting direct pressure on GOOGL stock.

Alphabet Inc is well aware of the concerns, and are actively addressing them. The company’s ever-popular Gmail service now offers the ability to send money to other users. Again, in theory, this action competes against firms like PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL ).

GOOGL also throws its weight around in the smart devices sector. If it weren’t for internal controls, Alphabet would be a madhouse, a chaotic mixture of both the practical and speculative.

