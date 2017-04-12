Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock Won’t Hit $1000 Like This

Over the past few years, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) has made a concerted effort to diversify from its legacy Google Search business. Like rival Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ), Alphabet took to the cloud and other initiatives it hopes will pay off for GOOGL stock.

Source: Shutterstock

The company’s Waymo unit is developing self-driving cars. “Learning thermostat” Google Nest and Google Home provide an entry into the Internet of Things realm; Google Fiber provides high-speed internet access; and the Verily unit provides research in life sciences.

As GOOGL stock tries to return to an all-time high reached in mid-March, the potential growth opportunities beyond Google Search are a big part of the bull case.

So far, those investments aren’t really moving the needle: 88% of Alphabet’s 2016 revenue still came from advertising, per the company’s 10-K. That is a potential problem for GOOGL stock holders. The online advertising business doesn’t seem particularly healthy at the moment.

Google’s YouTube lost a number of clients in Europe amid concerns about the type of content being run next to advertisements. The shift to mobile creates a continuing headwind in terms of pricing. 2016 growth numbers were impressive, but competition from social media providers may limit that growth going forward.

That leaves GOOGL stock somewhat reliant on non-Search initiatives, and in particular what the company calls its “Other Bets.” And in many of those efforts, Alphabet appears to be falling behind.

GOOGL Stock Is at Risk

It might seem premature, if not downright silly, to express concern about Alphabet’s core advertising business. Concerns about cost-per-click (CPC) rates did pressure GOOGL stock a few years back, but growth was impressive in 2016. Overall revenue increased 20%, despite 4 points of currency headwinds.

Google-owned properties saw growth accelerate to 22% from 16% the year before. The AdSense business (which Google refers to as Google Network Members) is seeing smaller sales increases, but still grew more than 3% in each of the past two years. Meanwhile, “other” Google revenue jumped up 41%, which the 10-K attributed to app sales through Google Play.

Looking forward, however, there are legitimate concerns. Competition is only going to increase, in particular from social media giants Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) and Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ). Both companies — along with Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ), although I’m highly skeptical of TWTR’s chances — can offer more direct, more personally tailored advertising options. And, of course, Amazon represents a real threat to Alphabet. That company has a strong ad opportunity of its own, and at least one analyst believes the Amazon Echo could pressure the entire search model longer-term.

Even in recent numbers, there are concerns. The most notable is that cost-per-click continues to decline, largely a result of the continuing shift to mobile. The AdSense business is rather stagnant at this point. Growth in Android usage and increasing share for the Chrome browser and Google Docs have helped, but those tailwinds will fade, if only due to the already-large proportion Google owns in both markets.

There’s a real, “okay, then what?” concern about what happens to GOOGL stock once “click growth” slows.

