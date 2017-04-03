New Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Service: What Is Amazon Cash?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has created Amazon Cash, which is a new way of paying for products in person.

Source: Amazon

The company unveiled Cash, which comes at a time when more and more companies are developing new ways to pay for items without a cash, credit or debit card, or any sort of physical wallet.

Our phone seem to do anything these days, and Amazon joins the list of companies vying for your digital signature. You can use Amazon Cash through a functionality that allows you to add cash to your online account.

The move only works with participating retailers, and once you add the money, you can scan a barcode that applies the cash to your online Amazon account. You can add between $15 and $500 at any given moment.

There are multiple retailers around the U.S. that allow you to make payments through Cash, including some major pharmacies and grocery stores.

It appears as if the future of payment services will all be in one place, along with your means of communication, your personal information, your access to the Internet and your social media profiles.

PayPal recently revealed a similar service that allows you to add cash from your PayPal account and make payments in person with your phone.

AMZN shares grew 0.5% during regular trading hours Monday.