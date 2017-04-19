Why Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock Is Still “The Next Big Thing”

The term “GOAT” — greatest of all time — is rarely bandied about. Reserved only for the true elites of a particular discipline, no pundit dares impugns its meaning. This is a category reserved only for the likes of Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, and most recently, Tom Brady. In the world of high finance, it’s not much of a stretch, though, to say that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is a “GOAT stock.”

Think of how much AMZN stock has impacted the markets.

The company couldn’t have started off on a more humble note. AMZN CEO Jeff Bezos set up operations in the garage of his Bellevue, Washington home. For business meetings and contract negotiations, Bezos used a local Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS ) store. He had given up a very cushy Wall Street job to branch out in the bookselling business. His colleagues must have thought he was terminally insane.

Of course, Bezos had the last laugh — and he’s still laughing. AMZN stock first closed on an adjusted basis of $1.96. Today, shares trade hands at over $900. If you’re counting, that’s nearly a 46,000% return on investment. There are companies that are worth more than Amazon stock. Certainly, multiple firms have better growth prospects.

Nevertheless, AMZN stock is in consideration for GOAT status because it proves that the U.S. is still the greatest nation on earth.

Is AMZN Stock Too Perfect?

Some folks might agree patriotically, but disagree economically. They look to places like India or China as the “next big opportunity.” China bulls like the legendary Jim Rogers come to mind, although now he is a strong proponent of Russian stocks. Apparently with celebrity contrarians, the goal is to shock, not necessarily to profit.

In contrast, the U.S. is the perfect spouse — kind, dutiful, responsible and invariably boring. Ironically, what we seek is what we despise when we find it. A similar dynamic affects AMZN stock and its relationship with American investors. Many are interested in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) because it’s so exotic and so Chinese. But why take a risk on a foreign market when Amazon stock is doing just fine right here at home?

Remember, people say that BABA is the Amazon stock of China. They do not say that AMZN is the Alibaba stock of America. They never will. I don’t care how many Chinese consumers exist. At the end of the day, the U.S. has the best infrastructure in the world. The only way China or Russia or any country could surpass us is if they nuke us.

We Already Have the Greener Grass

AMZN stock makes that point abundantly clear.



Click to Enlarge According to the U.S. Bureau of the Census, we had just under 126 million households. Each of those households is approximately making over $56,000 a year. Should President Trump succeed with his economic agenda, it’s very conceivable that we can hit $60,000.

That’s a major tailwind for Amazon stock, as e-commerce is taking a greater share of the national retail pot.

