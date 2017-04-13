Don't Buy Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock Because of the NFL, But ...

Earlier this week, e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) did something that wasn’t terribly surprising, yet exciting all the same. That is, it won the rights to stream ten of this year’s Thursday night NFL games via the internet, supplanting Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ), which secured those rights for the league’s prior season.

Granted, the word ‘won’ is a subjective one. It won those rights in the sense that it paid $50 million for those rights … five times what Twitter paid last year.

On the other hand, considering Amazon can do so much more with live sports that Twitter could have ever even dreamed of doing, AMZN stock holders may want to worry less about the relative cost — a pittance for Amazon, by the way — and get stoked about what the partnership could do for the company’s top and bottom line.

Just for the record, the ten NFL games Amazon intends to live stream to its Prime members won’t be the company’s first live events delivered via the web. They won’t even be the company’s first sports events delivered online.

They will be, however, the highest-profile event Amazon has ever streamed, and should decidedly further blur the line between television network broadcasts and online television … perhaps a prelude to making streaming television advertising look and work a lot like that of traditional cable ads. It will also attract more users into the Prime fold, where they become infinitely more likely to purchase something from the company’s website (because, hey — shipping would be free).

And that’s what owners of Amazon stock have to be most excited about.

AMZN Stock and Advertising

Just a few years ago, Amazon was just an online retailer that happened to advertise. Today, an investment in AMZN stock is also an investment on an online advertising agency. It now serves as the middleman for a variety of advertisers because it got very good at figuring out how to deliver ads effectively.

The most recent twist from Amazon on this front: It’s now in bed with Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) to make header bidding the new norm.

What’s largely underappreciated about Amazon’s potential in this arena, however, is how well it knows each and every audience member knows the shopping and browsing habits of its members.

See, whereas the network broadcast of a NFL game most likely identifies you as a male between the ages of 18 and 55 who probably likes beer, logging into the same game via Amazon Prime tells Amazon that you’re a 41 year-old male living in St. Louis Missouri that bought a new backpack a month ago and has browsed (but not bought) laptops at Amazon.com several times within the past week. You could very well see different — and better targeted — advertisements during the game than your next-door neighbor.

That stratification is powerful.

