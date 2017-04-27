Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock Is a “Stay Away!” on Q1 Earnings Beat

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) reported fiscal first-quarter earnings on Thursday after the bell, and based solely on operating metrics, things are going swimmingly. The valuation of AMZN stock is another matter, but I’ll get to that later on.

For now, there’s a lot to digest.

Amazon Q1 Earnings

The headline numbers? Amazon earned $1.48 per share on revenues of $35.71 billion. Both figures beat estimates for $1.13 per share in profits and $35.3 billion in sales.

However, the first thing I want to address is what I consider to be the most important metric for AMZN stock: operating cash flow. It went through the roof, up 53% to $17.6 billion for the TTM, from $11.6 billion for the previous TTM.

Why is this metric so important? Because there’s just no easy way to value AMZN stock. However, Amazon shares many similarities with the businesses owned by John Malone of The Liberty Media Corporation. GAAP accounting is so complex with his many businesses, spin-offs, tracking stocks and complex tax maneuvers that operating cash flow is what really determines the true health of the businesses.

I think the same is true for Amazon stock. So when we see a huge increase in operating cash flow, that’s great news. It’s even better when we see that free cash flow increased to $10.2 billion for the trailing 12 months, compared with $6.7 billion for the previous TTM.

If you back out lease principal payments and and assets acquired under capital leases — just so you have a complete picture — FCF still increased to $3.3 billion from $1.9 billion.

What this tells us is that AMZN continues to be a cash machine, and it’s one reason why the market probably rewards it as it does. Obviously, that cash flow can come from either increased sales, lower expenses, or both. Sales continue to be on fire, up 23% to $35.7 billion compared to $29.1 billion.

However, operating income fell 6% to $1 billion in the first quarter. That tells us that Amazon continues to spend a lot of money expanding.

Should we be concerned about this?

The Growth of Amazon

Again, I think this is where Amazon earnings break the mold, and AMZN itself should be viewed more as a business development company crossed with venture capital crossed with John Malone.

If you look at the “highlights” section of the press release, you see that Amazon has its hands in everything. I mean, there’s now “Echo Look,” which allows Alexa to critique your style choice for the day. You can shop via voice command with Alexa. In fact, Alexa can now accomplish some 12,000 tasks – except it probably can’t provide a fair value price for Amazon stock.

It continues to expand Amazon Fresh – now in Tokyo, London and 21 other U.S. cities. It now has a private label fashion line. AMZN is taking India by storm, and is now the fastest growing marketplace there. In addition, it’s producing tons of Indian content for streaming.

Next Page