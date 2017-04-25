Two Words Keep Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock On Top

Jeff Bezos.

While more than 341,000 people now work for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), none of the success of AMZN stock would be possible without Jeff Bezos and his unbelievable leadership.

Every year, investors eagerly await Warren Buffett’s annual shareholders’ letter explaining in his folksy tone the year that was at Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A , NYSE: BRK.B ) in all its glory — good and bad. Like the annual gathering in Omaha, the shareholder letter has become a yearly staple for serious investors.

While Bezos’s annual letter isn’t nearly as long, every investor would gain immeasurably by reading all 20 of them dating back to 1997, AMZN’s first year as a public company.

If all CEOs were as thoughtful and insightful in their yearly communication with shareholders as Bezos is, America would be great, not just pretty good.

AMZN Stock Growth

One thousand shares of AMZN stock bought at its IPO price of $18 a share when it went public on May 15, 1997, are worth well over $10 million today, a 37.6% annualized total return.

Not many stocks can boast this kind of performance, but then not many companies have Jeff Bezos at the helm.

While most CEOs are worrying about the next quarter and the quarter after that, Bezos is busy thinking about the right way for employees to disagree with each other.

“Use the phrase ‘disagree and commit.’ This phrase will save a lot of time,” wrote Bezos in Amazon’s 2016 Letter to Shareholders. “If you have conviction on a particular direction even though there’s no consensus, it’s helpful to say, ‘Look, I know we disagree on this but will you gamble with me on it? Disagree and commit?’ By the time you’re at this point, no one can know the answer for sure, and you’ll probably get a quick yes.”

Except for the very first sentence of the 2016 letter, Bezos makes no reference to dollars and cents. A lot of chief executives would use this platform to shout out that Amazon grew free cash flow in fiscal 2016 by 32.4% to $9.7 billion converting 77.7% of its $12.5 billion in annual EBITDA in the process.

Instead, Bezos talked about a true customer obsession.

“There are many ways to center a business. You can be competitor focused, you can be product focused, you can be technology focused, you can be business model focused, and there are more,” wrote Bezos. “But in my view, obsessive customer focus is by far the most protective of Day 1 vitality.”

