The 3 Biggest Hardware Problems with Amazon.com, Inc.’s (AMZN) Echo

Amazon.com, Inc.‘s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Echo is an amazing addition to any smart home and makes for a great start when buying smart devices.

Source: Amazon

Echo and the smaller Echo Dot still have some kinks to work out, but they’re both great smart hubs and devices.

There are software problems that you can mostly fix with a quick power cycle or an update, but what about hardware problems?

With hardware problems you have fewer fixes available, and unfortunately more headaches. Sadly, with problems like the ones I’m about to mention, you usually have a defective Echo on your hands, so hold onto your warranty.

In most cases, there aren’t ways to fix Echo hardware issues, but there are ways to bypass them.

