Amazon Hiring! Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) to Add 30,000 Part-Time Jobs

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) announced that it is adding 30,000 part-time positions to its payroll.

Source: Amazon

The company is seeking to ramp up efforts in a number of areas, including customer service. The e-commerce retailer is looking for 5,000 workers who will take care of customer service duties, and these can work from home.

Meanwhile, around 25,000 of these positions will be new workers who will put in the effort in their warehouses. Amazon part-time workers putting in at least 20 hours a week get benefits, as well as bills that cover tuitions for high-skill fields.

The new 30,000 workers will add to the company’s current 40,000 part-time workers who are located around the U.S. The move is part of a broader hiring effort, as Amazon announced in January that it was adding 100,000 jobs in the U.S.

It makes sense to ramp up efforts in its e-commerce business because we live in a time when most companies with brick-and-mortar businesses are having a hard time due to decreased foot traffic and malls, while e-commerce retailers are on the rise.

The decision to hire part-time makes sense because it follows what many companies are doing in splitting up one full-time job into two allows the company to pay out less benefits and tax breaks.

AMZN shares fell 1.5% during regular trading hours Thursday.