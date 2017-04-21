American Express Company (AXP) Stock Is Charged and Ready to Go

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP ) rallied nearly 6% on Thursday, April 20, after the company reported better-than-expected earnings. As a result of Thursday’s pop, AXP stock looks ready to continue its rally from last October after a pause for the past month-and-a-half.

Specifically, for its first quarter, American Express reported a profit of $1.2 billion, or $1.34 per share. While this is down from $1.4 billion, or $1.45 per share, in the year-ago period, it was still more than enough to beat analyst expectations of $1.28 per share.

Plenty of analysts remain cautious on the stock in part due to the company’s end of the relationship with wholesale retailer Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST ), which converted to Visa Inc (NYSE: V ). As such, through the lens of price action, Thursday’s post-earnings rally might have just caught the stock market by surprise and could force investors back into the stock.

AXP Stock Charts

Looking at the multiyear weekly chart, we see that American Express rose sharply from the depths in 2009 to its 2014 highs. From there, AXP endured a painful year-and-a-half or so, as shares lost about 45% by early 2016.



However, at the time, this area around the $50 mark coincided with horizontal support as well as a clean 50% retracement of the entire rally from 2009 to 2014. Additionally, the round $50 number may have had at least some psychological influence as support.

The red line on the weekly chart is the 200-week simple moving average. Note that after AmEx broke this line in October 2015, it had not been recaptured until this past January. Although the stock closed back below the line last week, as a result of yesterday’s rally, AXP stock is now right back above it.

While the bigger-picture view is interesting and crucial for perspective, the real meat of this trade idea stems from the daily chart.

