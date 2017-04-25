What Options Traders Expect from Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Earnings

Biotech giant Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) reports earnings Wednesday night. Let’s take a look at recent announcements for AMGN, the price chart of AMGN stock and what, if anything, the options market is suggesting for bulls, bears and more neutral traders.

AMGN Stock Earnings Picture

Ahead of Amgen’s first-quarter earnings release analysts are forecasting profits of $2.98 per share. Range estimates are from $2.72 to $3.19 per share of AMGN stock.

Street expectations imply a very modest increase in profits from the year ago period and mixed results over the last three quarters. Sequentially and compared to Q4, AMGN earnings are expected to rise by 9 cents.

While earnings growth appears rather uninteresting, the whisper forecast is calling for stronger profits of $3.09. The more critical expectation could influence how investors react to Amgen stock following its earnings release.

On the sales side, AMGN stock’s revenues are expected to dip by $400 million from last quarter’s better-than-forecast sales of $6 billion. This follows three straight quarters of increases and puts revenues narrowly above last year’s same quarter result of $5.5 billion.

Beyond the top- and bottom-line numbers, investors will be keying off two drugs of importance to Amgen; its blockbuster arthritis treatment Enbrel and the promising, but expensive Repatha therapy used to combat cholesterol.

Enbrel is finding increased competition, while Repatha has been a disappointing profit center for Amgen. Regarding the latter, investors are hoping Repatha might find new life as a potential alternative to expensive statin treatments for heart attack and stroke victims.

Analyst Community

Wall Street is mostly neutral-to-bullish on AMGN stock. Among 26 polled analysts, a full 50% have hold recommendations, two firms have outperform ratings and 11 rate shares a buy.

Amgen’s forecast is a bit more optimistic. Compared to a current price of $164, the low estimate is $163, while the median forecast is for $187 and the range high calls for $212 over the next 12 months.

Amgen Stock Short-Term Trading Record

AMGN stock has established a consistent pattern of beating Street profit views. In fact, over the last 12 quarters the company has topped forecasts 100% of the time. Investor reaction responsible for that other bottom-line on the AMGN stock price chart however, has been much more checkered.

Working backwards the past several quarters, shares of AMGN have moved 4.98%, -9.58% 0.35%, -1.41%, 2.95% and -1.28% on a close-to-close basis.

Next Page