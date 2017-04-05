Taser (TASR) changes name to Axon Enterprise, offers free body cameras to all U.S. officers >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Dividend Stocks >

Why Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Is a Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock (APD)

A long-term dividend payer gets recognition it deserves

  |  By , ETFChannel.com
   

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has been named to the Dividend Channel ”S.A.F.E. 25” list, signifying a stock with above-average ”DividendRank” statistics including a strong 2.8% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ”DividendRank” report.

Why Air Products &amp; Chemicals, Inc. Is a Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock (APD)According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Air Products & Chemicals is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.88% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY), which holds $136,008,683 worth of APD shares.

Air Products & Chemicals made the “Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25” list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

START SLIDESHOW:
Top 25 S.A.F.E. Dividend Stocks Increasing Payments For Decades »

 The annualized dividend paid by Air Products & Chemicals is $3.80 per share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 03/30/2017.

Below is a long-term dividend history chart for APD, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

APD+Dividend+History+Chart

APD operates in the Specialty Chemicals sector, among companies like Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL), and Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX).

More From InvestorPlace

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/04/apd-named-top-25-safe-dividend-stock-increasing-payments-for-decades/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC