Apple Inc. (AAPL) Faces iPhone 8 Delay as Galaxy S8 Shatters Sales Records

At this point in time, it almost seems as though Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and smartphone rival Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) have switched positions. Mere months ago, everything that could possibly go wrong seemed to be hitting Samsung, while AAPL took the smartphone sales crown and rode a wave of optimism about the upcoming 10th anniversary iPhone 8 launch.

But with U.S. Galaxy S8 sales up a whopping 30% over last year’s Galaxy S7 pre-orders, and more signs of iPhone 8 delays, momentum seems to have shifted to Samsung.

Samsung Announces Record U.S. Galaxy S8 Pre-Orders

Speaking to VentureBeat, Samsung confirmed that Galaxy S8 sales are on track to put the Galaxy Note 7 far behind it. In fact, according to Samsung, Galaxy S8 pre-orders smashed the previously record-setting Galaxy S7 pre-orders in the crucial U.S. market by 30%. Samsung told the publication:

“The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are a result of that recommitment and the market has responded — with a more than 30 percent year-over-year growth in pre-orders versus the record pre-orders we had with Galaxy S7, making it our best ever. The response is humbling, energizing and points to a great launch week.”

Samsung hasn’t yet released any numbers beyond the 30% claim, but it seems confident that Galaxy S8 sales are going to be huge.

Meanwhile, More Rumblings of an iPhone 8 Delay

While Samsung celebrates, Apple is reportedly continuing to struggle with production challenges that seem increasingly likely to result in iPhone 8 delays.

There have been rumblings that the advanced technology AAPL is incorporating in the iPhone 8 is causing problems at the manufacturing stage. There has been speculation that the new iPhone might not launch until October or November as a result, raining on Apple’s 10th anniversary iPhone parade.

The latest bad news on that front comes from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Mac Rumors reports the analyst — who is typically positive about Apple developments — is now joining the camp predicting an iPhone 8 delay due to production issues.

Kuo isn’t suggesting Apple will miss its September launch target, but is predicting the iPhone 8 will face “severe supply shortages” that could push consistent retail availability into 2018.

Record Galaxy S8 Pre-Orders, iPhone 8 Delay Not in AAPL’s Script

Limited supplies is not what Apple wants for the iPhone 8. With the iPhone 7S and the iPhone 8 expected to launch in September — accompanied by the iPhone’s 10th anniversary hype and a bruised Samsung — this was supposed to be an upgrade super cycle that would smash records.

Unfortunately, the plan is going sideways.

After the massive wave of bad PR caused by the Galaxy Note 7’s fire-prone batteries and the subsequent botched recall program, Samsung’s overall phone sales slid enough in the aftermath that Apple was able to dethrone it in Q4 2016 as the world’s top smartphone vendor by volume.

