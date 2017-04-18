Apple Inc. (AAPL) Predicted to Ramp Up New iMac Production in May

We know that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has new versions of its iMac all-in-one PC in the pipeline. We also know it’s working on a pro iMac, aimed at power users who may not need quite as much firepower as a Mac Pro.

Source: Apple

What wasn’t entirely clear was the release time frame.

A new report based on information from Apple’s supply chain, however, says the new iMac models will go into production in May, with launch in the second half of 2017. The pro iMac is likely to go on sale at the end of the year.

Apple’s Push to Reassure Mac Fans

Apple has been in a rut in terms of Mac development, focusing on the iPhone over the past several years. The iPad and Apple Watch have also seemed to be more in the forefront in Apple’s plans. As a result, many Mac models have gone for years without an update.

When AAPL finally released an all-new version of its iconic MacBook Pro in late 2016, it was blasted by many Mac loyalists for questionable design choices that included dropping all legacy ports in favor of USB-C.

Several weeks ago, senior Apple Executives sat down with tech journalists in a rare event to discuss their plans for Mac development. In the session, AAPL assured the media that it remained committed to its Mac PCs. The company admitted to design missteps — another rarity. And it promised new iMac models were in the pipeline, including a new pro iMac aimed at professional users.

AAPL was short on details, but a new report out of Apple’s supply chain is starting to fill those in.

What to Expect From the New iMac, and When

Digitimes published a report this morning based on information from sources in Apple’s supply chain. They claim the new iMac — in the same 21.5 and 27-inch versions as currently offered — will go into production starting in May. That would put the consumer models of the new iMac on track to hit store shelves by the third quarter of 2017.

Details about the new pro iMac Apple promised have also emerged. According to Digitimes, this is going to be a server grade powerhouse of an all-in-one PC. Claims include an Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) Xeon CPU, 16 to 64GB of ECC RAM, an advanced NVMe SSD (up to 2 TB in capacity) and current generation discrete graphics card. Release of this pro iMac would be late in 2017.

Digitimes also claims both new iMac models — consumer and pro — will be manufactured by Quanta Computer (OTCMKTS: QUCPF ).

If accurate, the Digitimes report is good news for Mac fans, and for Apple. The iMac hasn’t seen an upgrade since 2015. Having the mass-market versions of the new iMac available in Q3 would mean Apple should be able to catch the back-to-school rush and be in a strong position to take advantage of any holiday computer shopping.

And if the pro iMac details are correct, Apple will have a beast of an all-in-one PC in its lineup, that should be capable of anything from professional design to 3D modelling and even PC gaming.

Apple’s global Mac sales were up slightly in Q1, even as overall PC sales continued their slide. With new iMac models in the mix, AAPL’s second-largest division may be on the upswing in 2017.

As of this writing, Brad Moon did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

