Apple Inc. (AAPL) Promises New Mac Pro in 2018, New Pro iMac in 2017

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has been taking heat from customers for ignoring its core, professional Mac users. The Mac Pro was last updated in 2013, and even then, its design alienated some. Apple held a rare turntable event with tech journalists to talk about the Mac. The company promises it has heard the complaints and it’s pledging an all new Mac Pro in 2018.

Source: Apple

To tide those power users over in the meantime, the company has goosed the specs of the existing model, is cutting some prices and it will introduce a new iMac aimed at pro users later this year.

Senior Apple Execs Talk Mac Plans

Apple brought a handful of tech journalists to its headquarters for a very rare, roundtable meeting with three of its senior executives: Phil Schiller (Senior VP Worldwide Marketing), Craig Federighi (Senior VP Software Engineering) and John Ternus (VP Hardware Engineering).

The reason? To talk about AAPL’s desktop Mac roadmap.

The company updated its MacBook Pro laptops late last year, but desktop Macs have languished with outdated specs sometimes for years. The Mac Pro was last updated in 2013, the iMac in 2015 and the Mac Mini in 2014. In the meantime, Windows PCs have received multiple upgrades and are equipped with processors and graphics cards that leave AAPL’s offering in the dust — despite the Mac premium price tag.

And Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has emerged as a threat for the creative professional users who traditionally bought Macs, with its new Surface Studio all-in-one PC.

The situation was bad enough that AAPL staged this event to assure everyone that it hasn’t abandoned the Mac or its professional users. It follows on comments from CEO Tim Cook that suggested APPL might be quietly working on a new Mac Pro.

Apple Admits It Missed the Mark with Old Mac Pro

Professionals who need a workstation-class desktop PC need a computer that can be upgraded. The Mac Pro AAPL introduced in 2013 looked cool, but its compact cylinder form factor limited upgrade options.

Quoted by Mashable’s Lance Ulanoff (who was at the routable), Apple’s Federighi had this to say about the current Mac Pro:

“The Mac Pro, the current vintage that we introduced, we wanted to do something bold and different. In retrospect, it didn’t well suit some of the people we wanted to reach … We designed ourselves into a bit of a thermal corner.”

Phil Schiller then went on to say that AAPL engineers are designing an all new Mac Pro that supports upgradability and expansion. The Apple team admitted that this move came later than they would like, but promised that a new Mac Pro in 2018 will win back its professional users. It is also going to release a new Pro display, one made by Apple, not the LG monitor it has been steering customers toward since discontinuing its Thunderbolt Display last year.

