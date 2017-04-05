Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhone 8 May Be Delayed Until November

Everyone is expecting Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) to release its 10th anniversary iPhone 8 in September. Consumers, wireless providers, retailers and AAPL investors. Apple’s new ultra-premium flagship is going to be a big deal and September is the month when new iPhones are typically launched. However, there may be a problem with that timeline. A new report out today says the advanced technology Apple is using is causing manufacturing problems in the supply chain.

As a result, the company may be forced to move the iPhone 8 launch to October or even November.

The iPhone 8 is Expected to Incorporate New Technology

Apple has been making a big deal about 2017 being the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. While the company is expected to release an iPhone 7s — the usual spec bumped version of last year’s model — it is also hard at work on the iPhone 8. This would be an ultra-premium smartphone positioned above the iPhone 7.

The technology Apple is packing in this 10th anniversary edition is rumored to include curved OLED panels — an Apple first, although they have been used by rival Samsung (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) for several years.

The new iPhone is also expected to pack a revolutionary 3D FaceTime camera, which could be a key component of AAPL’s augmented reality plans. These new features are a big part of the reason why Apple could be charging $1,000 or more for its 10th anniversary iPhone.

Unfortunately, they’re also causing some problems that could result in an iPhone 8 delay, at least according to DigiTimes, the Chinese website that tracks Apple and its supply chain.

Manufacturing Challenges Could Derail iPhone 8 Launch

This morning, DigiTimes broke the news on the potential setback.

“Technical issues related to the lamination process of curved OLED panels, and the adoption of a 3D sensing system may cause the delay of the new iPhone devices.”

Manufacturing delays related to incorporation of advanced new technology have derailed launch plans for several high-tech companies lately. GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO ) faced a shortage of its new Hero5 Black action camera going into the holiday season because of a manufacturing problem. Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) also stumbled going into the holidays when manufacturing issues meant it was unable to ramp up volume production on its new Flex 2 fitness tracker. Apple itself ran into production glitches that caused shortages of the iPhone 5 at launch.

