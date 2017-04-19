Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhone 8 Facing a Resurgent Samsung (SSNLF)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is expecting a lot from this fall’s iPhone 8. The 10th anniversary iPhone is going to feature an all-new, premium design that is expected to kick off a massive upgrade wave. There’s one big problem with Apple’s plans, and it’s threatening to spoil the party: Samsung Electronic (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ).

Source: Samsung

iPhone 8 Design is Looking More Locked Down

While nothing is written in stone yet and we’re working on best guesses based on hints and leaks from Apple’s supply chain, there’s growing confidence we have a good idea of what the iPhone 8 will look like.

Bloomberg just published a comprehensive overview of the iPhone 8, listing the generally accepted details of AAPL’s design. Chief among these is a virtually bezel-free front that will appear to be all-screen. Ditching the Home button and stretching the new OLED display to the gently curved sides will let Apple fit a screen nearly the size of the iPhone 7 Plus into a smartphone that closer in size to the iPhone 7.

Like the iPhone 7 Plus, the new iPhone is also expected to have a dual camera system, although in the case of the iPhone 8 the two lenses may be positioned vertically instead of horizontally.

The iPhone 8 is shaping up to be a worthy upgrade for Apple fans, but one key element of this year’s expected iPhone sales spectacular is not going according to plan.

Samsung Is Beating Apple to the Punch

When it comes to premium smartphones, we’re accustomed to Apple’s design leading the way and Samsung following. It was the iPhone that forced Samsung to ditch its plastic shell and adopt a premium glass and aluminum design, and it wasn’t that long ago that AAPL sued Samsung for copying the iPhone’s design.

But when you look at the key features and design elements expected from the iPhone 8, many sound an awful lot like Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy S8.

Samsung’s new flagship sports a near bezel-free OLED display, with a virtual Home button embedded in the glass. In fact –as the iPhone 8 is expected to be– the Galaxy S8 is an all-glass design (front and back). It features iris scanning security, which was also expected to be a big feature on the iPhone 8.

When the iPhone 8 finally arrives in September, there’s a good chance it’s going to look a lot like the Galaxy S8 and Samsung will have stolen much of Apple’s thunder.

