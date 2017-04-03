Apple Inc. (AAPL) Will Develop Its Own iPhone Graphics Chip

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) already designs its own CPUs for the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. AAPL licenses the iPhone’s PowerVR GPU — graphics processing unit — from British chipmaker Imagination Technologies (OTCMKTS: IGNMF ).

Despite the long-term relationship (and Apple owning a stake in the company), AAPL has decided to go it alone on the iPhone graphics chip. Imagination Technologies confirmed the bad news this morning, triggering a panic sell-off that saw the company’s shares plummet by over 60%.

AAPL’s Long Relationship with Imagination Technologies

Apple has been licensing the iPhone GPU from Imagination Technologies since 2008. Its dependence on the company to provide the iPhone graphics chip led Apple to boost its investment in its graphics partner to a 10% stake in 2009.

In 2014, it was announced that Apple had signed an extended deal with Imagination Technologies, agreeing to continue using its PowerVR GPUs in iPhones for a multiyear period. As the British chipmaker’s largest client, this was a big deal.

However, despite the new licensing deal, the relationship between the two companies began to deteriorate. Last year, MacRumors reported Apple confirmed it had been in talks to acquire Imagination Technologies outright, but decided to pass. From there, AAPL began hiring talent from the chipmaker, and was rumored to be establishing a UK office to develop its own iPhone graphics chip.

Apple to Design Its Own iPhone Graphics Chip

Those rumors became fact this morning when Imagination Technologies posted a statement on its website confirming Apple’s move:

“Imagination Technologies Group … has been notified by Apple Inc. (“Apple”), its largest customer, that Apple is of a view that it will no longer use the Group’s intellectual property in its new products in 15 months to two years time, and as such will not be eligible for royalty payments under the current license and royalty agreement.”

The fallout was immediate, with Imagination Technologies stock dropping over 68% within hours.

Designing a new iPhone GPU from scratch will be a challenge — especially without running into IP issues and while using a team with members from AAPL’s former long-term partner. Imagination Technologies notes this on its statement, saying: “Imagination believes that it would be extremely challenging to design a brand new GPU architecture from basics without infringing its intellectual property rights.”

