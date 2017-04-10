Apple Inc. Stock Will Correct Ahead of Q2 Earnings (AAPL)

It’s time to face the music. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is overbought. In fact, shares have traded north of their 14-week relative-strength index (RSI) since the beginning of February — after the company’s last quarterly earnings report. And with the next trip to the earnings confessional just around the corner, AAPL stock needs to shed some weight or be faced with an even steeper post-earnings selloff.

Source: Shutterstock

Apple stock has been in rally mode for some time, but the uptrend is getting long in the tooth. The diamond of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Apple has outperformed all other blue chips in the index so far in 2017, gaining more than 22% since the beginning of the year. But shares have stalled in recent months, battling with $140 throughout most of March, and now staring up at $145 in April.

What’s more, Apple’s 10-day and 20-day moving averages have finally caught up with the shares, but are only providing moderate price support at best. A break below these trendlines could be all the catalyst short-term traders need to take some profits off the table, potentially sending AAPL down for a test of $140 or even $138 ahead of May’s quarterly earnings report.

Sentiment is also showing signs of fatigue.

Apple options traders on Friday were less than enthusiastic despite the leak of new iMac features. Granted, the iMac isn’t the iPhone, but that hasn’t stopped AAPL speculators before. In fact,

Apple’s May put/call open interest ratio has risen in the past couple of weeks to perch at 1.03, as puts are added at a faster rate than calls among near-term options traders. Furthermore, more than 32,000 puts have accumulated at the out-of-the-money $135 strike, potentially indicating lowered expectations for Apple stock.

Even short sellers are getting in on the act, which is an unusual development for AAPL stock. During the most recent reporting period, the number of Apple shares sold short rose by 4% to 52.9 million. While this accumulation still represents only about 1% of AAPL’s total float, the rise itself is notable on a stock that typically sees overwhelmingly bullish sentiment.

Finally, the brokerage community remains heavily bullish, as usual — and this could be a bad thing for Apple stock.

