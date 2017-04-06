Thursday Apple Rumors: 2017 iMac Update Coming in October

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of specs for the next iMac line. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iMac Specs: A new rumor claims that Apple will be releasing an iMac update later this year, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company will launch an iMac line in late October that will have Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INTC ) Xeon E3 processors. The rumor also claims that the computers will have between 16GB to 64GB of RAM, NVMe SSDs of up to 2TB, and Thunderbolt 3 ports. It says that graphics solutions will come from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ).

Clips App: Apple has released its new Clips social media app, 9to5Mac notes. The new app from the tech company is made for sharing short videos with friends and family. Users can edit the short videos to include animations, emoji and other visuals. The app was announced by AAPL last month and the company said it was aiming for an April release. The app is also designed so that users can easily share their videos on social media services, such as Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ).

Jet Black iPhone: There are more complaints about the finish on the Jet Black iPhone, reports BGR. One users has taken to Reddit to complain that the actual finish of the Jet Black iPhone is starting to come off. He includes an image that shows the finish is rubbing off on the corners. The user claims that they took the smartphone to an Apple Store, but that the problem was ruled as normal wear and tear. Owners have been complaining about scratches on the device for months, but AAPL warned that this was a problem when it released the smartphone.