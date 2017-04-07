Friday Apple Rumors: Another Source is Expecting an iPhone 8 Delay

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is more iPhone 8 delay talk. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone 8 Delay: Yet another rumor claims that the iPhone 8 will be delayed, reports BGR. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to delay the release of the iPhone 8 to October or November. The rumor says that the reason for the delay is the 3D-sensing technology that is coming with the iPhone 8. It claims that only the iPhone 8 is getting this tech, not the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus. As a result, there is no delay expected for the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus. The source of this rumor is Drexel Hamilton analyst Brian White.

Mac Pro 2019: A new rumor claims that Apple is planning to release its new Mac Pro in 2019, MacRumors notes. This rumor says that the tech company only started working on its new Mac Pro concept a few weeks ago. This concept is for a Mac Pro that is modular and can easily have parts swapped out. According to the rumor, the tech company is working on the new Mac Pro to draw back professional users, who reportedly haven’t been happy with recent MacBook Pro computers.

iPhone 8 Leak: A possible leak for the iPhone 8 has shown up online, reports AppleInsider. The new leak is claimed to be a schematic for the upcoming smartphone. It has some features that rumors have talked about, such as the lack of a Home button, but other aspects don’t line up. This includes the lack of a curved screen, no teardrop design and a vertical dual-camera on the back. The leak is likely fake, but that hasn’t stopped it from getting a fair bit of attention.