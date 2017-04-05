Wednesday Apple Rumors: AAPL May Delay iPhone 8 Launch

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of an iPhone 8 delay. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone 8 Delay: A new rumor claims that Apple may delay the release of the iPhone 8, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company may be planning to delay the release of the iPhone 8 to October or November. The rumor claims that this delay is the result of technical issues the company is having with its front-facing 3D camera. The rumor also says that AAPL is having trouble with the lamination process for its displays. It is also possible that the company may start the iPhone 8 off with a limited release, which is what a previous rumor claims.

Watch Series 3: Rumor has it that Apple is planning to launch the Watch Series 3 later this year, 9to5Mac notes. This rumor claims that Quanta will be moving from the Watch Series 2 to production of the new smartwatch. Taking over production of the Series 2 will be Compal Electronics. If this rumor holds true, it means that AAPL is planning to continue offering two generations of its smartwatches to customers at the same time. The rumor says that the Watch Series 3 will come out in the second half of 2017.

Mac Display: Apple is reportedly working on a display for its upcoming Mac Pro update, reports BGR. Not much is really known about the company’s plans for this display, but it has said that it doesn’t intend to make it touchscreen. The tech company is also looking to release new iMac computers, but didn’t say if they would share the same tech as this new display. AAPL has been talking a lot about its plan for the desktop brand lately as it looks to refresh or update it in the next couple of years.